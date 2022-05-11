PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $45.79 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 9381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,250 shares of company stock worth $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

