AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Up 12.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.42. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AerSale by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.45.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

