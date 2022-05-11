AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Up 12.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.42. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.45.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.