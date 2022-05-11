Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Up 7.6% Following Earnings Beat

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $87.26. 79,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,590,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,692 shares of company stock worth $19,406,794 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

