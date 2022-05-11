MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

