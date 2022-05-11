Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 9659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $626.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

