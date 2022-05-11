AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 184491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.