AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 184491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.
In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.
About AES (NYSE:AES)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
