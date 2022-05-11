Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 6437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

