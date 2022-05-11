InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,792 ($59.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,059.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,947.12. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

