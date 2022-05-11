AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as 6.46 and last traded at 6.84, with a volume of 44247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.73.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

