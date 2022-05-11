Jet2’s (JET2) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.34) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.76).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.24) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 912.40 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.