Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($126.99) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,252 ($89.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £37.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,842.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,273.79. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

