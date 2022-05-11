Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111. The company has a market capitalization of £216.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40.
About Mincon Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.