Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111. The company has a market capitalization of £216.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

