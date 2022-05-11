Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

