fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 13.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) rose 13.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 744,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,625,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Specifically, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

The company has a market cap of $620.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.