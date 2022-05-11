LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.58).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 235 ($2.90) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

