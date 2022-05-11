ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading Down 12.7% Following Weak Earnings

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 4,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

