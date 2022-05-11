Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £353.59 million and a PE ratio of -91.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($15,350.51). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.78), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,242,756.75). In the last three months, insiders sold 755,656 shares of company stock worth $109,434,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

