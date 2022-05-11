Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 14 ($0.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.16) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.68. The company has a market capitalization of £52.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.72.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.