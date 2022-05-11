The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 590 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.61) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

