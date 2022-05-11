Grainger’s (GRI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.41).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.43) on Monday. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($884,920.11).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

