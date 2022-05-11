Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

LON:DEVO opened at GBX 146 ($1.80) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £645.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.