BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,492.86 ($30.73).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,518.50 ($31.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The firm has a market cap of £127.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,765.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,413.10.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

