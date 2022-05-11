British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.57).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 480 ($5.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.92. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,486.19). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,146.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,630 shares of company stock worth $867,713.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

