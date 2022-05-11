Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($12.92).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 762.80 ($9.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 758.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.59.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

