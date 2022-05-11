BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
