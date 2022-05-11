BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.