Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($31.87).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,741 ($21.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,994.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.23. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.33).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.09) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,136.11). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.51), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($673,973.91).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

