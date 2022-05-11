Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LL Flooring in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for LL Flooring’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. LL Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LL opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $343.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.18. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 6.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 27.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.