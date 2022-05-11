Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reduced by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

LGIH stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,846,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

