Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.15).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.73. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.