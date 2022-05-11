4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,060 ($37.73).

FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($35.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,822.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,802.98. The company has a market capitalization of £814.49 million and a P/E ratio of 45.45. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,265 ($40.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

