Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.50) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 352 ($4.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 176.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.44).

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £7,268.28 ($8,961.02).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

