Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAM opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 899,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,288,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 459,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

