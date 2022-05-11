Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

