Home Point Capital (HMPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

