CS Disco (LAW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

