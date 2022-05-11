Outbrain (OB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Outbrain to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ OB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

