Poshmark (POSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Poshmark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $782.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Poshmark by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

