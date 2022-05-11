Sharecare (SHCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Sharecare has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 773,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

