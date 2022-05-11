NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. NeuroPace has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.