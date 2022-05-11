KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNOP. StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.