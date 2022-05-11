VTEX (VTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. VTEX has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

