Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Vasta Platform has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.