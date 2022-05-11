Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

