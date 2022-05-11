P&F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.60. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

