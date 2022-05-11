Capstone Copper (CS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.06. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.33 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.06.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

