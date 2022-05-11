Capstone Copper (CS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.
Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.06. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.33 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
