iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 441,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.