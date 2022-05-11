Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE NUS opened at $44.55 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.