Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.31 on Monday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

