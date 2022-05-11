Myers Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.84 on Monday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $830.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,799,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

