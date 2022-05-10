UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 3,982 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE STT opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

